|
|
Mary Theodorou
Sturgeon Bay - Mary Ann Theodorou, 72, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Feb. 24, 2020. She was born July 25, 1947 in Manitowoc to Anthony and Hilarie (Brey) Theodorou.
She is survived by a sister, Elene Wagner of Fort Atkinson, WI; brother, William (Joan) Theodorou of Manitowoc, WI; sister-in-law, Waltrud Theodorou of Germany; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Chad; brother, George Theodorou; and brother-in-law, Jay Wagner.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Sturgeon Bay. Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020