Mary "Grace" Torrison
Valders - Mary "Grace" Torrison, age 96, a lifelong resident of Valders, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Home Again Assisted Living, Columbus, Wisconsin. She was born on March 7, 1923 in Clarks Mills, daughter of the late George and Blanche (McCulley) Schuh. Grace married Gustave Torrison on October 16, 1945. He preceded her in death on March 22, 1993.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Richard Klingeisen. Immediately after Mass, Grace will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Clarks Mills, with a lunch to follow in the school gymnasium.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00-11:15 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills.
