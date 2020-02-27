|
Mary "Grace" Torrison
Valders - Mary "Grace" Torrison, age 96, a lifelong resident of Valders, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus, Wisconsin.
Grace was born on March 7, 1923 in Clarks Mills, daughter of the late George and Blanche (McCulley) Schuh. She was a member of the first class at St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Valders High School. She then attended Manitowoc Business College. Prior to her retirement, Grace worked at three Valders based businesses, allowing her to walk to and from work: Nestle Company, Lakeland Egg Co-operative and Leverenz Shoe Factory. She was a very hard worker who kept herself busy and had a way of fitting more into a day than most do. On October 16, 1945, she married Gustave Torrison at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. They were married for 47 years prior to Gus' passing on March 22, 1993.
Throughout her 96 years, Grace was a courageous woman, a devoted wife, a loving mother, a loyal sister, a proud grandmother and great-grandmother, a special aunt and a caring friend to many people. She had a large and close-knit family. She was genuinely accepting of all people and had noteworthy common sense, both rare and unique qualities. Her short but sweet words of wisdom will be remembered with love. She enjoyed long walks, exercising in the Valders pool, cooking and baking. Everyone looked forward to her Christmas cookies and her great potato salad. She volunteered at church until she no longer could. She worked in the kitchen for funerals, baked cookies for sick parishioners, and delivered communion to the homebound. She also volunteered for many years helping kids learn to read. She was a devoted Catholic and parish member all the days of her life. Her humor and one-liners later in life have provided laughter to all she knew. She faced and accepted her declining health with courage, dignity and grace. The entire family feels so blessed to have had her in their lives for such a remarkable amount of time; she set an amazing example of a rock-solid, extremely special woman. She was the light of her family's lives and that light will live on in all who loved her.
She is survived by her three children: Dan (Beth) Torrison, Mary Sue Torrison (Otto Grunow) and Kay (Bob) Lange; three grandchildren: Annika Lange (Derek Metzger), Brittany (Billy) Allestad, and Erika Torrison; five great-grandchildren: Dylon, Tenley and Tate Allestad, Grant and Emery Metzger; one sister: Beatrice Dornaus Lau; two sisters-in-law: Sharon Schuh and Joan Schuh along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Blanche Schuh; siblings: George Schuh, Elizabeth (Sis) Hartsworm, Hal Schuh, Wally Schuh, Jack Schuh, Jim Schuh, Marge Pivonka, Chuck Schuh and Sue Peterson and in-laws: Marie Schuh, Keith Hartsworm, Delorse Schuh, Sylvia Schuh, Bobby Dornaus, Jim Lau, Mary Ann Schuh, Katie Schuh, Marvin Pivonka, Owen Peterson, Harriet (Steve) Shimon, and Thelma (Jerry) Scardaci.
A very special thank you to Judy Evenson, Grace's friend and neighbor while living at Woodside Manor. Judy's help made it possible for Grace to live independently as long as possible. The family is so grateful to her. Thank you to the staff at Home Again for their compassionate and loving care. A sincere thanks to Dr. Rolf Poser for his excellent medical care and thank you to Heartland Hospice for assisting Grace at the end of her life.
Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial was the Rev. Richard Klingeisen. Following Mass, Grace was laid to rest at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Clarks Mills.
Memorials in Grace's name can be made to St. Mary's Church and School and Heartland Hospice.
