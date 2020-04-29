|
|
Mary V. Lambert
Mishicot - Mary V. Lambert, age 91, was born on September 18, 1928 and entered eternal life on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Mary graduated from Mishicot High School in 1946 and married William J. "Bill" Lambert on December 26, 1946 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. Bill preceded her in death February 17, 2017. She worked for a short time in the offices of Mirro Aluminum Co. and later remained very active working the farm with her husband and raising her family. She was a longtime member of a rural Mishicot Homemakers Group; and enjoyed gardening, sewing, and crocheting. Above all, Mary cherished the time spent with her family.
Survivors include four children: Diane Greenwood of Combined Locks, Patricia (Peter) Holmes of Mishicot, Mike (Barbara) Lambert of Mishicot, Laurie (Robert) Schetter of Manitowoc; a daughter-in-law, Marlene Lambert of Mishicot; twelve grandchildren: Julie (Todd) Luckow, Michael Funk, Nicole (Michael) Fictum, Robert (Carolyn) Haese, Jason (Dayna) Holmes, Matthew Holmes, Christine (Eric) Pongratz, Terri (Justin) Hart, Tom (Jessica) Lambert, William (Alana) Lambert, Adam (Corie) Schetter, and Angela (Antoine) Brisson; twenty great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Joanie Lambert of Mishicot.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, John Lambert; one daughter & son-in-law, Nancy (Harold) Funk; one son-in-law, Wayne Greenwood; along with several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Due to concerns for public health and safety, a private funeral service will be held for the family on Saturday at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church, Tisch Mills, with a public celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, all memorials offered in Mary's name will be donated to families in need from St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Parish.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Lambert family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff at the Northland Lodge for the loving care and compassion extended to Mary over the past year and a half. The kindness shown has been very much appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020