Services
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryJo Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryJo G. Becker


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MaryJo G. Becker Obituary
MaryJo G. Becker

Whitelaw - MaryJo Becker, age 57, a resident of Whitelaw, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home.

MaryJo was born on March 20, 1962 in Manitowoc, WI, daughter of the late Allen and Alice (Wheeler) Becker. She was a 1980 graduate of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. In the late 1980's, she met Kenny Dresang, who would become her life partner and the love of her life for the next 30 years, to her end. MaryJo loved animals, having many, which she referred to as her kids. She was employed at various places through her career, finally settling into working with animals at Colonial Pet Shoppe in Manitowoc. She and Kenny enjoyed all their "kids" on their hobby farm where Kenny raised hay, and MaryJo gardened and made pickles.

Survivors include her life partner: Kenny Dresang; five sisters, Ann (Joel) O'Connell, Two Rivers, Doloros (Don) Baryenbruch, Omro, Susan (Tom) Czerwinski, Mooresville, NC, Eileen (Glen) Trenholm, Machesney Park, Illinois, Ruth Becker, Pewaukee; one brother, Jeffrey Becker (Brad) Burkart, Sheboygan; brother-in-law, Jerry Peotter of Seymour; sister-in-law, Lisa Bartz of Stoughton; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and one aunt. She is further survived by Kenny's family: his mother, Monica Dresang; and his siblings, Jan (Mike) Ott, Deb (Geoff) Weinreis, all of Reedsville, Steve (Charlene) Dresang, Dan (Karen) Dresang, all of Manitowoc, and Brian (Gina) Dresang, Appleton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Rose and Adele Peotter; two brothers, Gerald and Gerard Becker; two nephews, Nicholas and Robert Thompson; and Kenny's father, Francis J. Dresang.

At MaryJo's request a memorial visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lakeshore Humane Society would be appreciated.

MaryJo was greatly loved by all and will be sadly missed.........

We Love you, Jo.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now