MaryJo G. Becker
Whitelaw - MaryJo Becker, age 57, a resident of Whitelaw, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home.
MaryJo was born on March 20, 1962 in Manitowoc, WI, daughter of the late Allen and Alice (Wheeler) Becker. She was a 1980 graduate of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. In the late 1980's, she met Kenny Dresang, who would become her life partner and the love of her life for the next 30 years, to her end. MaryJo loved animals, having many, which she referred to as her kids. She was employed at various places through her career, finally settling into working with animals at Colonial Pet Shoppe in Manitowoc. She and Kenny enjoyed all their "kids" on their hobby farm where Kenny raised hay, and MaryJo gardened and made pickles.
Survivors include her life partner: Kenny Dresang; five sisters, Ann (Joel) O'Connell, Two Rivers, Doloros (Don) Baryenbruch, Omro, Susan (Tom) Czerwinski, Mooresville, NC, Eileen (Glen) Trenholm, Machesney Park, Illinois, Ruth Becker, Pewaukee; one brother, Jeffrey Becker (Brad) Burkart, Sheboygan; brother-in-law, Jerry Peotter of Seymour; sister-in-law, Lisa Bartz of Stoughton; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and one aunt. She is further survived by Kenny's family: his mother, Monica Dresang; and his siblings, Jan (Mike) Ott, Deb (Geoff) Weinreis, all of Reedsville, Steve (Charlene) Dresang, Dan (Karen) Dresang, all of Manitowoc, and Brian (Gina) Dresang, Appleton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Rose and Adele Peotter; two brothers, Gerald and Gerard Becker; two nephews, Nicholas and Robert Thompson; and Kenny's father, Francis J. Dresang.
At MaryJo's request a memorial visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lakeshore Humane Society would be appreciated.
MaryJo was greatly loved by all and will be sadly missed.........
We Love you, Jo.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019