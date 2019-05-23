Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:30 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Grand
1416 Grand Avenue
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Grand
1416 Grand Avenue
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Matthew D. Eis Obituary
Matthew D. Eis

Manitowoc - Matthew D. Eis, age 23, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. David Pleier with cremation to occur after the service.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the All-Care Gathering Center, 925 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m., officiated by Deacon Mark Knipp. The visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, Manitowoc.

A full obituary will be released Friday, May 24, 2019 by the Pfeffer Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 23, 2019
