Maynard W. "Muzzy" Prust
Two Rivers - Maynard "Muzzy" Prust, age 91, lifetime resident of Two Rivers, died unexpectedly Thursday morning, April 9, 2020 at his residence.
Muzzy was born in Two Rivers on September 16, 1928, son of the late Adolph and Frieda (Groth) Prust. He attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Washington High School with the class of 1946. As a member of the U.S. Army, Muzzy served his country from 1950-1952 in Germany, following WWII. On May 30, 1957, he married Marion Steinhauer at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. He was employed with GTE as an installer/repairman for 35 years; and also worked part time with his brother-in-law, Dick at Steinhauer Masonry. Muzzy was an avid hunter and fisherman, always enjoying the outdoors. He also enjoyed gardening, dartball, and playing softball in his younger days. He will be forever remembered for his Homemade Bread, and always having candy (root beer barrels) to hand out. He was a life-member of Shoto Conservation Club and proud member of VFW Post #1248 and American Legion Post #165 of Two Rivers where he remained active with the honor guard until his final days.
Survivors include his wife, Marion; one son, Dean Prust of Ladysmith; four daughters and three sons-in-law: Linda Alvarez of Two Rivers, Karen (Kermit) Long and Susan (Grady) Smith, all of Illinois; and Jeanie (Darrel) Yanda of Two Rivers; seven grandchildren: David Hubbard, Santos (Nicole) Alvarez, Gracie Alvarez, Sammy Smith, Zachary Smith, Jacob Smith and Chelsea Neuman; and nine great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Donald (Lillian) Steinhauer, Shirley Steinhauer and James Redeker, all of Two Rivers; Carol Valinski (special friend, Oren Kaminski) of Appleton; his best friend & nephew, Eugene Ott; former son-in-law, Bob Schroeder; along with many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother & sister-in-law: Lyle (Arlene) Prust; sister & brother-in-law: Jeanette (Oscar) Ott; brother-in-law: Richard Steinhauer and sisters-in-law: Ellen Redeker and Dorothy Everett.
Due to the current pandemic and social distance restrictions, a private family funeral service was held at St. John's Lutheran Church, with burial in Forest View Cemetery. A public memorial service/celebration with military honors will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the Prust family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St. Two Rivers is assisting the Prust family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Two Rivers Firefighters/Paramedics for their compassion and life saving efforts; and a HUGE Thank You to two of Muzzy's best friends: His fishing buddy, Vernon Martin; and his all around "Go To Guy", fishing, hunting and socializing buddy, Keith Kappelman. Your friendship & generosity was cherished by Muzz, and will always be remembered by our family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020