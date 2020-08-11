Melissa Virginia EvensonValders - Melissa (Woodcock) Evenson, age 89, passed away Friday morning, August 7, 2020 at the Manitowoc Health Care Center.Melissa was born January 7, 1931, daughter of the late Edward and Nathalie (Franssens) Woodcock. She was a 1949 graduate of Valders High School. She was baptized and confirmed at Niles Community Presbyterian Church. On November 3, 1951, she married Ralph Evenson at Niles Church. She ran the family farm with Ralph until 1973. Besides farming, she did income taxes for H&R Block, as well as in her home, and was the Clerk for the Town of Eaton. She was also a bookkeeper at Riesterer and Schnell, for many years, as well as for Robley Electric. Melissa, along with her late husband, Ralph, owned and operated Sportsman's Club and Lanes in Collins, WI, from 1979-2004. She enjoyed bowling and was a bowling secretary for several leagues. She was also a member of the Reedsville Lioness Club and spent many summers working the stand for softball leagues and tournaments. She also helped with the Collins Lions Pancake Breakfast, making her special pancakes. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, in Valders, WI, where she served many years on several committees.In her free time, Melissa enjoyed spending time bird- watching in her home, gardening, and spending every moment she could with her grandchildren. For many years, she enjoyed her yearly fishing trips to Canada, and vacationing to Branson, Missouri. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. She was also a Valders Vikings fan and spent many hours sitting in the bleachers, cheering on her grandchildren. What she enjoyed the most was getting together with her family. Some of her favorite memories were: making lefse, weekly dinners, babysitting her grandkids, and making her famous pancakes. She always said her secret ingredient was "love."Survivors include her children, Jackie (Mike) Shimek, Two Rivers; Kathy Stiefvater, Collins; Andy Evenson, Collins; Beth (Ken) Popp, Brillion; Ginny (Steve) Schwoerer, Collins; Greg (Kristie) Evenson, Collins; her "adopted" kids, Rodney and Lori Schnell, St. Nazianz. As well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. Nicki (Nicole) Behnke-Welke; Michelle Behnke, and her children: Aaliyah, Nadia, Kamali, Kimora, and Gwenva; Ben(Amy) Behnke, and their children: Isabelle, Lucy, Loretta, Geneva, Imogene, and Asher; Sarah (Christi Anderson) Behnke, and their children: Anderson and Amelia; Josh Shimek and his son, Taylor; Zach (Melanie) Shimek, and their children: Reily and Chance; Becky (Kyle) Fochs, and their children: Kade (Natalie) Fochs, and their son, Wylder, and Aiden Fochs; Erin Stiefvater, and her son, Jacob; TJ (Kristy) Stiefvater, and their children; Gray and Evvie; Brad (Stephanie) Stiefvater, and their son, Jayce; Dylan Evenson; Hunter Popp and Abby, Cheyenne (Caleb) Saunders; Trevor (Alyssa) Schwoerer and their children: Bryant and Carter; Shawnae(Marcus) Galien, and their children Aislinn and Everett; Michiela (Zac) Miller; Lexie, Hannah, and Luke Evenson. A sister-in-law, Lendoris Sherman, Madison,WI; special nieces and nephews, Jan Dekarske, Susie Jarvis, Dick (Beth) Pankratz, Sonjia Short (Mike Croft), Gert Woodcock and Myrtle Woodcock. Great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents, Edward and Nathalie Woodcock; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lester and Senona Evenson; her brother and sister-in-law, Dexter and Edna Woodcock; her sister, Alicemary Pankratz; brother-in-law, Ray Sherman; son-in-law, Jay Stiefvater; and special nephews and nieces: Jay and Wayne Woodcock, Bill Dekarske, Jerry Jarvis, Diane and Don Storm, their daughter, Jeannie, Liza Meredith, and Rita Sherman Loftus.Christianson-Deja Funeral Home in Valders is assisting with arrangements. Cremation has occurred at All Care Cremation Center. Melissa will be laid to rest at J.O. Tyler Cemetery at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held at Meat's Opera Haus in St. Nazianz. The family will greet family and friends Saturday, October 17th, from 3:00-7:00.The family would like to thank the staff at Manitowoc Health Care Center for giving her wonderful care and love. She especially enjoyed being called "grandma" by all of the staff. We are especially grateful for the staff helping her answer the phone during her many window visits the past couple of months. We'd also like to thank everybody who kept her in their prayers. She was a special lady…See you in Heaven