|
|
Melvin H. Gaestel
New Holstein - Melvin H. Gaestel, age 89, entered his eternal home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 while a resident at Willowpark Assisted Living in New Holstein, WI.
He was born on November 3, 1929 in Manitowoc, son of the late Arnold and Olga (Stephani) Gaestel. He was baptized and confirmed at First German Evangelical Lutheran Church of Manitowoc, WI. Mel attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1948. He graduated in 1956 from UW-Madison with a Bachlor's of Science degree in Physical Education. While at Madison, he played baseball for the Badgers as a member of the school's only College World Series team in 1950. He honorably served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953. While at basic training at Ft. Lee, Virginia, he played baseball. Ft. Lee won the 1952 North Atlantic championship. Mel would often tell the story how Willie Mays tried to steal home on their pitcher, Chet Nichols.
On September 1, 1956 he married the love of his life, Karen M. (Peppler) at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Karen preceded him in death on November 29, 2011. They journeyed to Shullsburg, WI where Mel took his first job as a physical education and history teacher. Several years later they relocated to Green Bay where Mel would spend the rest of his career with the Green Bay School District. He later obtained his Master's Degree from UW-Oshkosh and finished his career as a middle school guidance counselor, retiring in 1989. During his tenure, he also coached various sports, including basketball, cross country, wrestling, baseball, and was a driver's ed instructor.
In retirement, Mel and Karen built their retirement home in Lakewood, WI and were "snowbirds" during the winter months in Lake Placid, FL. Their greatest love and joy were their family, especially time spent with their grandchildren. Mel was an unbelievably kind and wise soul who had a keen way of bringing happiness and joy to so many. He would often tell us that "true happiness comes from giving it away"….he did just that. Mel loved the art of play and the importance of effort. It was never about the win or loss or the success or failure, but rather, "did you try" and "did you work hard". He was also quick to remind us that no matter the circumstance, "everything is going to be all right".
Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law: Gail (Brian) Anderson of Oroville, WA; Joanne (Scott) Phillips of Lakeland, FL; Julie (Kris) Woelfel of New Holstein, WI; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Randy Gaestel of Green Bay, WI; Jim (Patti) Gaestel of, USA. He is further survived by 9 grandchildren: Greg Anderson, Doug ( Jenn) Anderson, Jacqueline (Brandon) Hentges, James (Katie) Gaestel, Crystal (fiancé Alex) Gaestel, Jonathan Gaestel, Sarah Gaestel, Jacob Woelfel and Alyssa Woelfel; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; one sister, Sylvia Eberhardt; one brother, Arnold Gaestel and one sister-in-law, Eileen Jorgensen. Nieces, nephews, and many friends, especially his dear special friend and earthly angel, Doris Bergelin.
In addition to his loving wife, Karen, and his parents, Mel was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Rinehart and Irene (Johnsrud) Peppler; one sister, Caroline Schwalbe, three sisters-in-law: Althea Gaestel, Lorraine Gaestel and Rhoda Antal; one brother: George Gaestel and three brothers-in-law: Earl Schwalbe, Allen Eberhardt and Vernon Jorgensen; one nephew: Ronald Schwalbe; one granddaughter Margaret Jean Gaestel.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc (928 South 14th Street). Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Azor Cigelske with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. Military Rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 88.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The visitation will continue on Monday morning, August 12, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Pfeffer Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to thank Willowpark and Ascension Hospice, for their excellent and compassionate care of our beloved father, grandfather and friend. Memorials and other expressions of sympathy donations may be sent to First German Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manitowoc, WI or Zion Lutheran Church, New Holstein, WI.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019