Melvin "Mel" M. Paquette
Manitowoc - Melvin M. Paquette, age 68, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 4, 1952, son of the late Vernon and Hazel (Levy) Paquette. Melvin attended St. Joseph Catholic School, Kellnersville, Reedsville High School, and Mishicot High School, graduating with the class of 1970. He served in the United States Army from June of 1972 until his honorable discharge in June of 1975 with rank of SP5. During his service, Melvin was assigned to the Pentagon in Washington DC as a Military Chauffer. On May 12, 1979, he married Diane Richter at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Melvin continued his education at Lakeshore Technical College where he attended an apprenticeship program to become a Journeyman Tool and Die Maker, graduating in 1983. His work career began doing set up at Aluminum Specialty Co. in Manitowoc. After returning from his service in the Army, he returned to Aluminum Specialty Co. (later named Foley) and went on to complete an apprenticeship for Journeyman Tool and Die Maker. He remained at Foley until their closure. Mel completed his career at Worthington Cylinders, retiring in October of 2015. Mel's childhood years were spent growing up in Kellnersville. He has shared many fond memories of days spent at the "ballyard" and in the village. Mel was an avid softball player, playing until he was 63. He played with many teams in and around Manitowoc County. He was honored to play with his son - Scott and his friends and of being inducted into Kenny's Hall of Fame in 2008. In the fall, Mel always looked forward to cutting wood in preparation for hunting season and also the nine days spent at Deer Camp with his hunting buddies. Mel took great pride in his work trade and was a dedicated employee. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed spending time working and relaxing at the family cabin.
Survivors include his wife: Diane Paquette, Manitowoc; one son and daughter-in-law: Scott (Mallory) Paquette, Manitowoc; one granddaughter: Vanessa Paquette, Manitowoc; one sister: Pam (Roger) Rezash, Mishicot; one brother: Steve (Dolly) Paquette, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law: Shannon Oliveria Paquette, Manitowoc; his mother-in-law: Delores Gerard, Manitowoc; and Vanessa's mother: Brooke (Matt) Murphy, Rockwood. Nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. He is further survived by the Deer Hunting Group, longtime friends: Paul Karbon, Robert Dietrich, and Robert Hall, as well as former coworkers and many other friends made along the way. Mel was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: James Paquette; his father-in-law: Dean Richter; and two step fathers-in-law: Charles Lehman and John "Jack" Gerard.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and the family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Noon on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. A memorial service will be held privately for the family at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gumbie's Club Fore a Cure or the Lakeshore Humane Society.
"Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened." --Dr. Suess