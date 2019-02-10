|
Merlyne J. Kadow
Manitowoc - Merlyne J. Kadow, age 92, of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, February 8, 2019, at the Bay at North Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center of Manitowoc.
Merlyne was born on October 26, 1926, in Manitowoc, oldest daughter of the late George and Marie (Allen) Kadow. She attended McKinley School, Madison School, graduated 8th grade from the Rapids School, attended Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1946. Merlyne enjoyed embroidery, crocheting and knitting, especially mittens, slippers and dish cloths for her many friends at Village Green West in Two Rivers.
Survivors include her one sister and brother-in-law: Karen (Matt) Konop, Two Rivers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Marie Kadow; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert K. Kadow and his wife: Joan M. Kadow (Christiansen); Wayne P. Kadow and his wife: Lotus J. Kadow (Dubey).
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 14th, 2019 at the Jens Family Funeral Home, 1122 South 8th Street, Manitowoc. Burial will follow at the Knollwood Memorial Gardens. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to offer special thanks who took care of her all the years at The Bay at North Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center: Laura, Pat, and the RN's, those in activities: Rogene, Annie, Susie, Don; the cooks who took time to help her in the dining room area and we can't forget "Santa" alias the maintenance man who never forgot to smile and say hi. Bless all of you! Thanks to Gertie, a fellow resident for sharing her tiny oranges, candy and door decorations, your kindness will be remembered.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 10, 2019