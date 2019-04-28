|
Michael A. Archilletti
Manitowoc - Michael A. Archilletti (Arcangelo Miguel Archilletti), age 91, a Manitowoc, WI resident, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, joining his beloved wife Delores of 63 years.
He was born March 1, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI, son of the late Michael and Louise (Carusso) Archilletti. Michael served in the United State Marines. On August 13, 1949 he married the former Delores Horn. She preceded him in death on October 19, 2012. Michael was employed as a salesman at many local businesses including Boston Store, Johnson Hills, Montgomery Ward, and retired from Greenwoods. He was known and remembered as "Smiling Mike".
Michael leaves behind his children: two sons and a daughter: Michael (Jeannie) Archilletti Jr., Las Vegas, NV, Randal Archilletti, Janesville, WI, and Angel Avina, Manitowoc, WI; six grandchildren: Michelle (Greg) Klietz, Mikie Archilletti, Paul Morton, Jessica (Stefano) Gallina, Seneca (Tony) Graykowski, and Alex Archilletti; six great-grandchildren: Kendra, Hailey, Kyla, Hunter, Nicolo, and Cecilia; and two brothers-in-law: Clyde Shaw, Milwaukee, WI, and John (Sharon) Horn, Charlevoix, MI. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He is also preceded in death by one infant son; one sister: Rosie Shaw; two sisters-in-law: Valerie and Janet; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Loretta & John "Jake" Horn.
Per Michael's wishes, cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and no formal services will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation for caring for our father and their continuous care and compassion up until his final hour. Also a special gratitude to Heartland Hospice, for the comfort provided to our father and family.
To our very special dad, thank you for all the love and support in each one of our lives. Thank you for instilling values and morals and blessing us with your wonderful sense of humor. You will be greatly missed. Rest in peace dad.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019