Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Michael A. Zekor Obituary
Michael A. Zekor

Newton - Michael A. Zekor, age 61, a Newton resident passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on July 28, 1957 in Kenosha, WI, son of the late Alvin and Carol Zekor. On March 8, 1998 he married Nancy Tenney in Alma, WI. Michael was employed as a boilermaker at the local 107 for 38 years. He loved animals and music, his sense of humor and grace will be missed.

Michael is survived by his wife: Nancy Zekor; three sons: Jeremy Tenney, Adam Zekor, Nick Zekor; special family member: Dan Pugh; mother-in-law: Patsy Tanner; step mother-in-law: Linda (Tom) Tenney; his loyal service dog: Zelda. Numerous friends and coworkers also survive.

Cremation will occur at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mayo Clinic, Dr. Gahl, and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 6, 2019
