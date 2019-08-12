|
Michael Bembenek
Chilton - Michael J. "Mike" Bembenek, age 58, of Chilton, died at his residence with his wife and son by his side on August 10, 2019. He was born in Manitowoc on November 10, 1960, son of Roman and Margaret Bembenek. On October 16, 1982, he married Cheryl Raymakers and together they had a son, David.
Mike loved camping and hunting, but loved his family even more. He enjoyed watching his son play sports while growing up and was at his happiest spending time with his grandchildren. He had a dry sense of humor and told terrible dad jokes. He liked the evenings when he could sit close to a bonfire and enjoy a cold beer. When he was diagnosed with ALS four years ago, he took it with grace and dignity. He never gave up, he focused on what he could do instead of what he couldn't, and he fought hard against his illness until the very end.
Mike is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his parents: Roman and Margaret; his son: David (Kayla) Bembenek, grandchildren: Audrey, Charles, and Bradley Bembenek; siblings: Alan (Michelle) Bembenek and Debbie (Ken) Lang; sister-in-law: Ellen (Don) Klawitter; and brothers-in-law: Steve (Sherri) Raymakers and Patrick Raymakers.
Private services have been planned by the family. Online condolences at wietingfuneralhome.com
The family would like to give special thanks to Mike's caregivers, Margie Spitza and Brenda Leon.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in the name of Michael Bembenek.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019