Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Brull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Brull


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Brull Obituary
Michael Brull

Manitowoc - Michael Brull, age 77, a Manitowoc resident, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born on October 12, 1942 in Milwaukee, son of the late Clarence and Mary (Bieker) Brull. Mike was a 1961 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. On May 17, 1969 he married the former Diana Voigt in Manitowoc. Mike was employed with the Manitowoc Police Department from October 1969 until his retirement in 1989.

Survivors include his wife: Diana Brull, Manitowoc; two sons: Jerry Brull, Sheboygan, Timothy Brull, Greenville, TX; and a daughter: Mary Brull, Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Erika, Jordan, Mysyk, and Hollie; and one great granddaughter Alice. He was preceded in death by an infant sister: Marilyn Brull.

Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held in one year from his date of death, May 12, 2021

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home & All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 13 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -