|
|
Michael Brull
Manitowoc - Michael Brull, age 77, a Manitowoc resident, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born on October 12, 1942 in Milwaukee, son of the late Clarence and Mary (Bieker) Brull. Mike was a 1961 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. On May 17, 1969 he married the former Diana Voigt in Manitowoc. Mike was employed with the Manitowoc Police Department from October 1969 until his retirement in 1989.
Survivors include his wife: Diana Brull, Manitowoc; two sons: Jerry Brull, Sheboygan, Timothy Brull, Greenville, TX; and a daughter: Mary Brull, Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Erika, Jordan, Mysyk, and Hollie; and one great granddaughter Alice. He was preceded in death by an infant sister: Marilyn Brull.
Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held in one year from his date of death, May 12, 2021
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home & All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 13 to May 17, 2020