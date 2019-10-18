|
|
Michael C. Prochnow
Manitowoc - Michael C. Prochnow, age 49, a Manitowoc resident passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on August 17, 1970 in Duluth, MN, son of the late Jerome and Patricia (Strong) Prochnow. Michael was a giving person who always thought of others before himself. He enjoyed watching sports, listening to classic rock, and was always a great uncle to his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his siblings: Darren Hawpetoss, Debbie Hawpetoss, Beth Hawpetoss, Brenda Hawpetoss, Robert (Tammy) Prochnow, Doug (Tammy) Prochnow. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends also survive. Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Jerome and Patricia (Strong) Prochnow; a twin brother: Mark Prochnow.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and no services are being held at this time.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019