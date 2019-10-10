|
|
Michael D. Donnermeyer, age 75, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.
Michael was born on May 15, 1944 in Appleton to the late Michael A. and Lucille (Depotie) Donnermeyer. He enlisted in the United States Army and served his country until his honorable discharge.
Survivors include Michael's four children, Michael D. (Diane) Donnermeyer, Pullman; Thomas (Janet) Donnermeyer, Harrison; Katherine Donnermeyer, Texas; and Jason Donnermeyer, Appleton; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters, NorRita (Fritz) Corsmeier, Appleton; and Mary Donnermeyer, Kaukauna; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Richard; and sister, Carol.
In respect with Michael's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of Michael's ashes at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Michael's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, and also to Dianne Seidl for the past 20 years for the care and friendship she provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019