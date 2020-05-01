Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Nething
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael E. Nething


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael E. Nething Obituary
Michael E. Nething

Manitowoc - Michael E. Nething, age 58, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence.

Michael was born on October 17, 1961 in Manitowoc, son of the late Beverly (Nething) Long. He was employed with VanDerVart Concrete Products, the Manitowoc Company and Estran over the years. Michael enjoyed motorcycles, guitars, Rock n Roll and going to Oneida.

Survivors include one son: Michael Donovan; two daughters: Stefanie (Michael) Kitzmann and Cassandra Donovan; his grandchildren: Kiera, Jaxon, Roice, Dakota, Bailey, Lexi, Laci, Summer, Julian; one sister: Virginia (Thomas) Champagne; three nieces: Brittany (Eric) Klein, Courtney (Blaine) Dassey, Angel Champagne; one uncle: Robert Nething; two great nephews: Landen and Karsyn; and special friends: Mike Groelle and Charlotte Doxtator. Other extended family and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his mother: Beverly (Nething) Long; step-father: Roland DeBauche; grandparents: Lila and Edward Nething; aunts: Gladys Nething, Doris Weber, Carol Ann Nething; one uncle: Butch Nething; one nephew: Derek Madden; and one great niece: Avari Hope.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -