Michael E. Nething
Manitowoc - Michael E. Nething, age 58, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence.
Michael was born on October 17, 1961 in Manitowoc, son of the late Beverly (Nething) Long. He was employed with VanDerVart Concrete Products, the Manitowoc Company and Estran over the years. Michael enjoyed motorcycles, guitars, Rock n Roll and going to Oneida.
Survivors include one son: Michael Donovan; two daughters: Stefanie (Michael) Kitzmann and Cassandra Donovan; his grandchildren: Kiera, Jaxon, Roice, Dakota, Bailey, Lexi, Laci, Summer, Julian; one sister: Virginia (Thomas) Champagne; three nieces: Brittany (Eric) Klein, Courtney (Blaine) Dassey, Angel Champagne; one uncle: Robert Nething; two great nephews: Landen and Karsyn; and special friends: Mike Groelle and Charlotte Doxtator. Other extended family and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his mother: Beverly (Nething) Long; step-father: Roland DeBauche; grandparents: Lila and Edward Nething; aunts: Gladys Nething, Doris Weber, Carol Ann Nething; one uncle: Butch Nething; one nephew: Derek Madden; and one great niece: Avari Hope.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 1, 2020