Michael "Mike" G. Rusboldt
Manitowoc - Michael "Mike" G. Rusboldt, age 73, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Mike was born on July 12, 1947 in Manitowoc, son of the late Erwin and Martha (Brey) Rusboldt. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1965. Following high school, Mike attended the Manitowoc Technical Institute. On July 29, 1972 he married the former Debra Phillips. Mike served in the United States Navy from 1966 - 1970 and was stationed on the USS Coral Sea. After his honorable discharge he worked at the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for about 30 years until his retirement. Mike enjoyed bowling, lawndarts, fishing and lottery tickets.
Survivors include his wife: Debra Rusboldt, Manitowoc; three sons: Gregory, Jason and Patrick Rusboldt; one grandson: Michael Rusboldt; two brothers: Edward Rusboldt, La Mesa, CA, Francis Rusboldt, Manitowoc; two sisters: Carol (Tim) Louden, Manitowoc, Cynthia (Steven) Gauthier, Manitowoc; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Barb Wickstrom, Bonnie Gordon and Donald Phillips; a special friend who is like a daughter: Heidi Kluczinske; and her daughter who was like a granddaughter: Nora Robles. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: William Rusboldt and Ronald (Marie) Rusboldt; and two sisters and three brothers-in-law: Marjorie (George) Spaude, Shirley (Jake) Traas and Arnold Brey.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Berean Fellowship (1402 Clark Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Joe Muench.
