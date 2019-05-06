|
|
Michael Hei
Kiel - Michael S. Hei, 68, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 4, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
He was born on July 2, 1950 in Durand, to the late Edward and Charlotte (Smith) Hei. Mike was a 1969 graduate of Kiel High School. He worked for Tecumseh for 37 years. Following Tecumseh, he worked for Ariens until his retirement in 2016. Mike enjoyed cars, horses, the outdoors especially fishing with his son, and family time at the races with his brothers.
Mike is survived by his son, Ryan (Cheyenne) Hei, Eau Claire; and his brothers : Lynn (Kathy) Bignell, Altoona; and Gary (Ann) Hei, Kiel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dennis "Dean" Hei; his sister, Mary (Kenneth) Koenig; and sister-in-law, Patricia Bignell.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel) with Deacon Bernard "Pat" Knier officiating. Burial will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.
The family would like to thank Aurora BayCare 1st Floor Nursing Staff and Manitowoc Health & Rehab for the care given to Mike over the past couple months.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 6, 2019