|
|
Michael Hetrick
Manitowoc - Michael Hetrick, 66, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on December 12, 2019 at the Milwaukee VA Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Michael, son of William and Madeline Hetrick, was born on July 18, 1953 in San Antonio, TX.
After graduating from Roncalli High School, Michael trained at WOS
Optical Co. in Green Bay. He then joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in San Antonio, TX at Brooke Army Hospital and also served in Kentucky. After discharge, he worked at Benson Optical in MN. Michael went on to be top salesman at Superior Ford in MN for many years.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, William G. Hetrick, sisters Theresa Jaehnig, and SueAnn Delehanty.
He is survived by his mother Madeline Hetrick-Peterson, Manitowoc; Cheryl Hetrick (former wife), MN; daughter Alicia Stardig (Ted) and granddaughter Raelyn, MN; son Gregory Hetrick, and grandson Landon, MN. Special nieces and nephews: Jesse Jaehnig, Ginny Jaehnig, Erin (Bryan) Morrow (Ian & Callan); and Robert Delehanty;
and brother-in-laws David Jaehnig and Peter Delehanty.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and nurses at the Milwaukee VA for their excellent services and care.
The Celebration of Life will be in the Summer of 2020.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020