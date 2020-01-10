|
|
Michael J. Bast
Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Michael J. Bast, age 66, a Manitowoc resident, died Wednesday afternoon, January 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family of friends
Mike was born October 19, 1953 in Manitowoc, son of the late Evarist W. and Margaret R. (Lax) Bast. He was employed with Grey Iron Foundry in Manitowoc for 43 years as a molder where he was given the nickname "Iron Mike". Mike was a humble, soft spoken and a generous guy who was always willing to help his multitude of friends, putting others before himself. Many strived to be altruistic however, he lived it every day. Mike's family of friends wish to thank Danielle and the Homecare Health Services Team.
A reception will be held in Mike's honor from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the All-Care Gathering Center (925 S. 14th Street), Manitowoc.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020