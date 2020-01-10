Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
the All-Care Gathering Center
925 S. 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Bast


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Bast Obituary
Michael J. Bast

Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Michael J. Bast, age 66, a Manitowoc resident, died Wednesday afternoon, January 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family of friends

Mike was born October 19, 1953 in Manitowoc, son of the late Evarist W. and Margaret R. (Lax) Bast. He was employed with Grey Iron Foundry in Manitowoc for 43 years as a molder where he was given the nickname "Iron Mike". Mike was a humble, soft spoken and a generous guy who was always willing to help his multitude of friends, putting others before himself. Many strived to be altruistic however, he lived it every day. Mike's family of friends wish to thank Danielle and the Homecare Health Services Team.

A reception will be held in Mike's honor from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the All-Care Gathering Center (925 S. 14th Street), Manitowoc.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -