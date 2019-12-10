|
Michael "Ike" J. Gallagher
Manitowoc - Michael "Ike" J. Gallagher, age 61, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation, Manitowoc, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 7, 1958 in Manitowoc, son of the late James and June (Cavanaugh) Gallagher. Ike attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1976. He was employed as a bartender for almost 40 years. Ike loved gathering with family and friends, spending time in the north woods and going on fishing trips with his buddies. He was enjoyable to be around and was loved by everyone who met him.
Survivors include his five siblings: Kathy (Peter) Waak, Manitowoc, Dan Gallagher, Florida, Tim Gallagher, Chilton, Mary (David) Fabian, Manitowoc, and Maureen (Peter) Herrmann, Zionsville, In; three nieces and three nephews: Pete Waak, Manitowoc, Brian (Jamie) Waak, Illinois, Brooke (Peter) O'Byrne, Reno, NV, Kelly (Bobby) Stewart, Stoughton, WI, Jordan (John) Krasch, Brownsburg, IN, and Jacob Fabian, Manitowoc; and great-nieces and great-nephews: Avalynn and Amelia Waak and Caed and Brecken Stewart. Other relatives and friends also survive. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and other relatives and friends.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Bill Evans. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Rivers Bend Health and Rehab, Manitowoc, Holy Family Memorial Cancer Center, Manitowoc, Heartland Hospice, St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay, Fr. Bill Evans, and everyone else that had shown care and compassion to Mike during his journey with cancer.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019