Mishicot - Michael L. Scheuer, age 84, of 450 Church Street in Mishicot, entered into eternal life on May 31, 2020, at the Hamilton Care Center in Two Rivers.
Mike was born at home in Mishicot on June 30, 1935, the eighth child born to the late Irvin P. and Gertrude (Hoff) Scheuer. While still a boy, Michael lost his mother in 1941, when he was 6, and his father in 1943, when he was 8. With the help of the good sisters of Holy Cross Catholic Church, it is fair to say that he was raised by his 7 beloved brothers and sisters, especially his sister, Maxine and his brother, Francis, who served as surrogate parents. Mike graduated from Holy Cross Catholic Grade School in 1949 and from Mishicot High School in 1953. While attending high school, Mike was a 3 year varsity athlete, lettering in football, basketball and baseball each year under coach Woody Bergner.
Following his school years, he worked at Hamilton Manufacturing in Two Rivers and then for his brother, Frank at "Frank Scheuer Retinning." In addition he operated his own business, "Scheuer Radiator Repair" and also drove bus for the Mishicot Public School District for many years. In 1971 Mike obtained his realty license and operated the highly successful "Michael L. Scheuer Realty" where he continued to work through his retirement years. In 1976, Mike was instrumental in the formation of the Mishicot Housing Corporation and served as the president of it's board of directors for over 40 years.
Mike was a lifelong Packer fan and season ticket holder, an avid golfer, enjoyed fine dining with friends and could always be counted on for his quick wit and sense of humor. A devout Christian, Michael believed in the promise of heaven with all of his heart and served his Lord and the Holy Cross Parish in many capacities, including many years as the sexton of Holy Cross Cemetery in Mishicot.
He is survived by a sister, Joan Brouchoud, formerly of Mishicot; sisters-in-law: Darlene (Dolly) Scheuer and Mary Agnes Scheuer of Mishicot; and a brother-in-law, Vernon Pautz of Mishicot. He is further survived by his beloved nieces and nephews: Rod (Linda) Scheuer, Marty Sr. (Mary) Scheuer, Jim (Jeffer) Scheuer, Tom Scheuer, Daniel Scheuer, Jean Scheuer-Hopka (Neil), "Deacon" David (Betsy) Scheuer, Marie (Kevin) Steeber, Joe (Kelly) Scheuer, Rita Scheuer Lee (Robert), Janet Hansen-Wilsmannn (Jack), Bruce (Nancy) Hansen, Jeff (Jean) Hansen, Rebecca (Mike) Mueller, Marilyn (Dennis) Nooker, David (Diane) Pautz, Steven (Nancy) Pautz, Susan Pautz, Patricia Pautz, Pamela (Mark) Rabas, Paul Pautz, Patrick (Terri) Brouchoud, Terri Brouchoud, Lori Brouchoud Jansky (Terry), Kim Brouchoud Funk (Todd); and by lifetime friends: Harlen and Karen Harpt, Alan Siebold and Erwin Lambert. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 3 brothers: Francis (Frank) Scheuer, John P. Scheuer and Patrick (Irvin Jr.) Scheuer; 3 sisters: Maxine Juckem, Jeanette Hansen and Kathleen Pautz; 3 brothers-in-law: Edwin Juckem, Albert Hansen and Lloyd Brouchoud; a nephew, Robert (Bobby) Brouchoud; a niece, Diane (Brouchoud) Blashka (Alan) and a great nephew, Steven Pautz, Jr.
Due to the current pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot on Thursday, June 4th, 2020, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mishicot. The funeral service will be live streamed via Facebook Live using David J. Scheuer account.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Lynn Baatz and the entire staff of the Oncology Department of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc. Your professionalism, commitment and personal loving care for Michael will not be forgotten.
Michael was a great lover of trees. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that gifts be directed to a fund established in his name to provide for future planting of trees throughout the Village of Mishicot. Gifts to the fund may be mailed to Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State St., Mishicot, WI 54228, and checks can be made payable to: Rod Scheuer. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
We knew and loved him as "Uncle Buzzy." He was forever full of fun, love and high-spirited energy. As with all of his siblings, there was "No quit in him." We give to Michael the highest tribute a man can receive, "He was a good man."
Go in peace, Buzzy. We loved you well. You are forever in our hearts.
Isaiah 25:8 "He will swallow up death forever, and the Lord will wipe away the tears from every face and the rebuke of his people shall he take away from all the earth, for the Lord has spoken."
2 Corinthians 15:57 "But thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus."
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Scheuer family with funeral arrangements.
