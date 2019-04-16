Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Manitowoc - Michael McGovert, age 35, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Michael was born on July 15, 1983 at Fort Ord, CA. He was the son of Deborah Pajula Brunner and David E. McGovert II. Michael was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 2002. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Manitowoc receiving an Associate Degree in Arts and Science. On August 5, 2011 he married Vanessa Robinson in Manitowoc. Michael loved coaching and was actively involved in the Manitowoc Recreational Department leagues, UW-Manitowoc extension, and the Manitowoc Two Rivers YMCA. He had a passion for participating in sports and also following all types of sporting events. Michael loved video games and movies, especially the Star Wars and Marvel movies.

He is survived by his wife: Vanessa; one daughter: Lilica, at home; mother: Deborah (Corey) Brunner, Danville, IL; father: David E. McGovert II, Hollister, CA; two brothers: Trevor Brunner and Kevin McGovert; maternal grandparents: Rodney "Red" and Rosalie Pajula, Whitelaw; paternal grandfather: David McGovert, San Jose, CA; paternal grandmother: Lorraine Markham, Las Vegas, NV; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Andy and Deb Robinson, Manitowoc; aunts, uncles, cousins, along with other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 16, 2019
