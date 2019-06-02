|
|
Michael O'Connor
De Pere - Michael Joseph O'Connor, 62, of De Pere, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 following a brief illness. He was a full-blooded Irishman, and proud of his heritage. He was born on September 28,1956, son of the late Charles and Gladys (Farrell) O'Connor. Michael was employed by Hillcrest Homes as a painter, and by the USPS as a Mail Carrier.
He was known to close friends as "Mailman Mike."
Michael loved hanging out in his "man cave." His time spent in the cave was occupied by bird watching, visiting with friends and neighbors, and clicking to all of his favorite TV shows. Michael was an avid Packers fan, loudly cheering on his favorite team.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jaculin O'Connor; Daughters, Lacey O'Connor, (special friend Mike Martinez) Atlanta, GA, Riley (Jonathan) Ciak, Atlanta, GA and Grandson, Roland Ciak, Atlanta, GA; Stepson Jason (Tara) Wegner, Ledgeview, WI; Step-Grandson, Cullen Wegner, Ledgeview, WI; Siblings: Maureen Grant, Monte Rio, CA, Colleen (Gary) Neuman, Greenleaf, WI, Trisha (Rick) Clark, Houston, Texas; Sister-in-law, Lori O'Connor, Rothschild, WI. He is further survived by siblings-in-law: Sandi (Ron) Abramson, Austin, Texas, Steve (Sue) Doolan, Francis Creek, WI, Jenie (Randy) Orth, Two Rivers, WI, David (Sally) Doolan, Two River, WI; Brother-in-law, David Koch, Bismarck, ND, as well as by Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and canine companion, Sailor Moon O'Connor.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Gladys O'Connor; Brothers: Daniel and Timothy O'Connor; Sisters-in-law: Cathy Metz and Peggy Koch.
A special thank you to family, friends, and neighbors for the hugs, warm words of comfort, and visits. To Michael's Sister Colleen for all her love and support. To special friend Bill Rose, who was always there to lend a helping hand. Thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at Aurora BayCare Hospital for their excellent care and compassion provided to Michael and his family during this difficult time. Thank you to UW Madison Organ and Tissue Donation team for all their efforts.
In accordance with Michael's wishes, no services will be held.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care of De Pere. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 2, 2019