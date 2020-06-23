Michael "Willy" Schnur
Kiel - Michael "Willy" Schnur, 64, of Kiel died unexpectedly on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Calumet Medical Center of an apparent heart attack. He was born on October 27, 1955 in Sheboygan WI son of the late Willard C. and Antonia (Lulloff) Schnur. Mike attended SS Peter & Paul Grade School and graduated from Kiel High School with the Class of 1974.
Mike had previously worked for Seifert Mfg, Tecumseh Products, Kohler Company and Sheboygan Beverage. For 25 years he was a dedicated employee of Lakeside Pepsi. He worked in delivery and later in the warehouse until his retirement. In his younger days he enjoyed bowling with family on the Lulloff's Bowling team. He played softball for Schnur's Kiel Recreation Dept. baseball team and was a former member of the Kiel Optimist. Mike was well known to enjoy spending time socializing with his many friends. He enjoyed meeting new people and could carry a conversation with just about anyone.
Survivors include his sisters; Susan (Steven) Bergin, Kaye (Peter) Erdman, brother; Peter Schnur, sister-in-law; Mary Ann Schnur, Aunts; Monica Manz & Alyce Lulloff, Nieces and nephews; Jeff Schnur, Paula Schnur, Marla Degner, Dr. Ashlee (Corey Shapiro) Bergin, Seth Bergin, Ethan Bergin (Sara Ritchie), Patrick Erdman (Lindsey Mueller), Sarah (Mike) Rublee, Jenny, Tony, and Aaron Schnur, Mike is further survived by numerous great nieces and nephews along with other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother; David.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Sunday June 28, 2020 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Altona Supper Club (2306 Calumet Dr. New Holstein) Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his name for the Kiel Baseball Club or Schnur's Stash.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with arrangements.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.