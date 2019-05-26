Services
Michael T. Pritzl Obituary
Michael T. Pritzl

Manitowoc - Michael T. Pritzl, age 56, a resident of Green Bay, died on Friday morning, May 24, 2019 at his residence.

Michael was born February 15, 1963 in Manitowoc, son of Norbert N. Pritzl and the late Rita (Mella) Pritzl.

Survivors include his father: Norbert, Manitowoc; his siblings: Andrew B. Pritzl, Lodi, Barbara Pritzl, Greendale, Christopher (Joan) Pritzl, Cato, Dominic Pritzl, Cato, Lawrence Pritzl, Clarks Mills, Mark (Stacy) Pritzl, Cedarburg, Patrick (Mary) Pritzl, Franksville, Nicholas (Christine) Pritzl, West Bend; ten nieces and nephews: Lauren Pritzl, Green Bay, Kari and Haley Pritzl, Cato, Timothy (Sydney) Pritzl, Madison, Sarah Pritzl, Franksville, Rachel Pritzl, Minneapolis, Matthew, Megan, Andrew W. and Joseph Pritzl, West Bend. Many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: John A. and Mary (Strauss) Pritzl; and maternal grandparents: Frank and Matilda (Ziarnak) Mella.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Richard Klingeisen with burial to follow at St. Mary Catholic Church Cemetery, Clarks Mills.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Clarks Mills, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Michael was born with autism. After spending his first 5 years at home with family, he was cared for at various homes. Most recently by Clarity Care of Green Bay. The family extends gratitude to all his caregivers throughout the years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 26 to May 28, 2019
