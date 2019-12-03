|
|
Michael T. Van Wagoner
Manitowoc - Michael T. Van Wagoner, age 64, of Manitowoc, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his residence with his loving family at his side.
Mike was born on January 17, 1955 in Pontiac, Michigan, son of the late Ward A. and Marilyn (Warner) Van Wagoner. He graduated from Kiel High School with the class of 1973. Mike also attended Lakeshore Technical College. On July 20, 1974 Mike married the former Donna Bowe in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mike served in the United States Navy from 1973 until his honorable discharge in 1979. He was a Machinist at the Ariens Company for 14 years. Mike's competitive nature was evident with his love for bowling in numerous bowling leagues, PC gaming, and playing card games. His spirited nature was especially noticed when it came to playing sheepshead and frisbee golf. Mike enjoyed hosting and attending Green Bay Packer parties and was recently nominated as being the families "Best Packer Fan" because of his love for the sport.
Survivors include the love of his life: Donna Van Wagoner, Manitowoc; four sisters and five brothers-in-law: Kathy (David) Kuenstler, Manitowoc, Vicki (John) Cain, Valders, Anita (Marcus) Vogel, Manitowoc, Linda (Greg) Arndt, Kiel, Dave Bowe, Kiel; beloved cats: Angelique and Natasha, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ward and Marilyn Van Wagoner; one brother: Clifford Van Wagoner; parents-in-law: Charles and Madonna Bowe; biological dad: Brent Calhoun.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Brother Ray Rivera will officiate. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m. Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Drews-Bleser Post# 88 of Manitowoc at the funeral home. There will be a luncheon to follow at the All-Care Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019