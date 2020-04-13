|
Michael Thomas Babcock
Manitowoc - Michael Thomas Babcock, a lifelong Manitowoc resident, entered into eternal life on Easter Sunday, April 12, as the result of a stroke. He was 61.
Michael was born on January 19, 1959 to Harold and Cassandra Babcock, and was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School, class of '77. He recently celebrated his 25th anniversary at the Kohler Company, working in the coveted Artist Editions division.
Michael — a prolific songwriter, artist, and author of the book "Heaven Fire" — was one of the most loving, caring, and genuine people this world has ever got to experience. Not only would he give you the shirt off his back, but he'd probably pay you to take it from him. He had a passion to help others, and was known not for giving people second chances, but giving them eight, nine, and ten chances. Or he would just stop counting. His heart for those who needed help was infectious, and the list of those he took under his wing could fill an entire page.
He absolutely loved how sunsets "declared the glory of God" (Psalm 19:1), had a heart for animals (especially his pet rabbit "Bumby"), and loved collecting special stones and beach glass that he gathered on the shores of Lake Michigan near his beloved cottage. He never worried about needless or careless things, and lived peacefully in the moment.
Michael practiced selflessness daily. Nearly every Saturday morning for decades he could be found at one of several local nursing homes playing his guitar for the elderly. On Sundays he would volunteer his time on the music team at his local church, Renew Church in Two Rivers. Michael was a hospice volunteer, was a co-owner of HomeCare Health Services and Hospice, and served as its vice-president. He was also on the board of directors for Life Academy and United Ministries. If you needed help and called Michael, you could bet he would answer — as long as he didn't forget where he put his phone.
But his heart for others was trumped by his passion for the most important thing in his life: Jesus Christ. Michael was a man of deep faith, and he believed it with every fiber of his being. He proclaimed that message to anyone who would listen, and even some who wouldn't. He played a role in leading countless others to a knowledge of Christ, including several family members. And if you're reading this now and are curious about what that means, he'd love for you to open a Bible and begin discovering it for yourself. He would encourage you to think on these words from John 3:16:
"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life."
Michael loved his family well. He met his soulmate, Lynn (Bartelme) Seidl, in 1991 and they married shortly after on April 13, 1992. They enjoyed 28 years of marriage. He treated her like a queen, and served her in absolute love and humility. Despite her having four kids already when they met, he threw himself into the relationship without reservations. Overnight he became dad. Over time he became a father. Over a lifetime he created a legacy.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Seidl-Babcock, Manitowoc; three sons: Jeremy Seidl, Manitowoc; Jon and Brett Seidl, Dallas, TX; and Joshua Babcock, Manitowoc; one daughter: Jess and Daniel Cornils, Fond Du Lac; his brothers: Larry Babcock, Manitowoc; and Jeff and Missy Babcock, Freeport, IL; his sister: Laurie and David Gauthier, Neenah; his numerous grandkids who viewed him like a second father: Bailey, Bryn, Blake and Tate Seidl; Madellen, Lillian, Elliana, and Lincoln Cornils; Emily Seidl, Noah Ayotte, and Mahlisha Seidl; Annie Rose and Jack Seidl; and also several close brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Cassandra Babcock; two brothers: Jim and Mark Babcock; and his daughter Jenniffer Seidl.
The family will hold a private funeral service in accordance with local coronavirus guidelines, with a public celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made to one of several non-profits that Michael was passionate about: Life Academy of Manitowoc, United Ministries in St. Nazianz, the Renew Church benevolence fund that helps local residents in need, and Send Health, a medical missions organization run by Dr. Matt Campbell of Holy Family Memorial Hospital.
The family wishes to thank Emily Seidl, his grandaughter, for her quick and decisive actions that allowed him to get important medical care so the family was able to say goodbye; Pastor Randy Lassila of Renew Church; the Christian community of friends who prayed fervently and tirelessly for Michael's recovery; CCU nurse Kim and doctor Paul Koch of Holy Family; and his sister Laurie Gauthier who gave him a second chance at life 24 years ago by selflessly donating her kidney to him.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020