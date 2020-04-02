Services
Service
Sunday, Apr. 5, 2020
12:45 PM
livestream of the service please go to Morrison Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page
Michele Eichhorst


1961 - 2020
Michele Eichhorst Obituary
Michele Eichhorst

Greenleaf - Michele M. Eichhorst, 58, Greenleaf, passed away Tuesday March 31, 2020 unexpectedly at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee with her loving husband and best friend at her side.

Mic was born April 13, 1961 in Manitowoc to Beverly and George Shavlik. Mic graduated from Reedsville High School with the class of 1979 and Lakeshore Tech. College in 1981. On September 1, 2001 she married Steven Eichhorst at Morrison Zion Lutheran Church. She was a very dedicated employee at Federal Mogul in Manitowoc for 39 years.

Mic loved going to shows at the P.A.C. with her special friends, Rick Oswald, Sandy Oswald, Paula Freimuth, and Cindy Eichhorst. She also enjoyed cutting lawn (for hours) and making sure everything was well kept. She also enjoyed hosting parties and loved traveling. Above all it was the time spent with the love of her life Steven that she cherished the most. Mic would help anyone with anything.

She is survived by her loving husband Steven. Mic is further survived by her parents, Beverly and George; her sister Cindy, two brothers & one sister-in-law, Terry (Lisa) and Randal. Mother-in-law, Verona Eichhorst, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Vernon) Pantzlaff, Jeff, Daniel (Gerri), David (Nancy), Mark (special friend Donna), Paul (special friend Stacy), as well as uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mic was preceded in death by her Paternal grandparents, George (Verna) Shavlik, Maternal grandparents, George (Marion) Naidl, her father-in-law Melvin Eichhorst, and brother-in-law Roger Eichhorst.

Because of ongoing restrictions, a private family service will take place at 1:00PM Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, Morrison with Pastor Randy Ott officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. To view the livestream of the service please go to Morrison Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page and click on the link to watch the service. The livestream will begin at 12:45PM. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the family.

Special thanks to Dr. Mendoza and the I.V. Therapy nurses at Aurora BayCare for the many years of excellent care.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
