Michele Marie La Fond
Manitowoc - Michele Marie La Fond, age 62, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers after a brief illness.
Michele was born on October 16, 1957 in Milwaukee to the late James and Rita (Delsman) La Fond. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1976 and from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1980. Michele stayed in Colorado for a number of years and returned to Manitowoc in the early 1990's. She had a varied career history and also worked the polls for local and county elections. Michele volunteered for Peter's Pantry for several years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed travelling and gardening.
Survivors include Michele's sister and brother-in-law, Suzanne and Kevin Hedican, Aurora, CO; two nephews, Gavin and Quinn Hedican, Aurora, CO; also other relatives and friends. Michele was preceded in death by her parents, James and Rita La Fond; brother, Michael James La Fond; and fiancée, Glen Czechanski.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jason Blahnik. Cremation will take place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel at a later date with burial of Michele's cremated remains at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Michele's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of River Woods Place for the kind and compassionate care you gave to Michele the last few months she was a resident there. Also, thanks to the Aurora at Home Hospice workers. Your time with Michele was brief, but the family was very thankful that you were with her at the end.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.