Mickey Fletcher
Colfax, CA - Mickey Fletcher (Mary Muehlberg Fletcher) of Colfax, CA passed on May 6, 2019. Mickey was born October 30, 1933 in Manitowoc, WI daughter of the late Frieda and William Muehlberg. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951 and earned a BS degree in Elementary Education at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.
Mickey was an active Girl Scout in Manitowoc for 10 years and continued her interest during her college years. She worked at ten different Girl Scout camps in four states in various roles from camp counselor to camp director. Mickey loved Girl Scouting and the many lifetime friends she made through the years.
Following graduation, Mickey worked as a professional Girl Scout Field Director for the Sacramento, CA Girl Scout Council for two years. She then moved to Fremont, CA and taught second grade there for 25 years. During this time, she met and married her husband, Ken Fletcher. They eventually moved to Colfax where they made many new friends and lasting friendships. Mickey and Ken celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary April 3, 2019.
Mickey, through the years, did a lot of traveling with friends throughout the United States, including Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico and Canada. Ken and Mickey continued Mickey's travel interest with trips to New Zealand and Africa.
Mickey was active in Colfax including church, garden club, historical society and community center. We will all miss her sense of humor, love of life, listening, caring, and giving ways.
Survivors include her husband, Ken Fletcher her sister, Joyce (Muehlberg) Hanson (Ken) of Sunnyvale, CA, nephews, Kyle and Jamie (wife Amy and daughter Abby) of San Jose, CA, several cousins and many friends.
A Celebration of Mickey's Life was held in Wheatland and Colfax, CA on July 27, 2019. Anyone wishing to commemorate her life can donate to the Girl Scouts of America, a Girl Scout Council of their choice, or "Do a Good Turn" for someone.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019