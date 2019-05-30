|
|
Mildred E. (Popelars) Jaeger
Two Rivers - Mildred E. (Popelars) Jaeger, age 92, resident of the Wisteria Haus, 2741 45th Street, Two Rivers, died peacefully Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019 at the Aurora Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Mildred was born in Forestville, WI on June 12, 1926 to Louis and Frieda (Kay) Maedke. She attended grade school in Kolberg and high school in Brussels. After working on the family farm for many years, Millie also worked at Mirro/Foley Aluminum Co. until retiring in 1989. On February 27, 1954, she married Leonard Popelars at Emanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kolberg. He passed away on November 27, 1965. Millie then married Harvey B. Jaeger on August 23, 1969 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. Harvey also preceded her in death on December 23, 2000. She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers; she loved doing crafts; and will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who especially enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by a son & daughter-in-law, Dennis (Ann) Popelars and their sons: Jon (Erin) Popelars and their son, Ike; Michael (Alyssa) Popelars and their children, Ben, Henry, and Amelia; her second son & daughter-in-law, Mark (Polly) Popelars and their children: Brian (Lauren) Popelars and their children, Avery and Kendall; Dawn (Paul) Stueber and their children, Claire and Jack; Eric (Stefanie) Popelars and their children, Joel, Maverick, and Phoenix; and Shana (Dave) Wolff and their children, Lee, Mia, and Al. She is further survived by two sisters: Violet Kumbalek and Ruby Mueller; one brother & sister-in-law, Gary (Marilyn) Maedke; a sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Emily and Jerome Holdorf; and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Frieda Maedke; first husband, Leonard Popelars; second husband, Harvey Jaeger; two sisters: Ella Pagel and Edna Krueger; eight brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3607 45th Street, Two Rivers. Rev. David Arndt will officiate at the service, with burial to take place in Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. John's Lutheran Church, Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or School.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St. Two Rivers is assisting the Popelars/Jaeger family with funeral arrangements.
Millie's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the caring staff of the Wisteria Haus for the loving care they provided over the past six years; special thanks also to Dr. Yetter, the 3rd floor nursing staff and Infusion at Aurora Medical Center, and the Aurora Medical Center-Emergency Department for the wonderful care and compassion extended to Millie.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 30, 2019