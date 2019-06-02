Services
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
Mildred L. Doleysh


1921 - 2019
Mildred L. Doleysh Obituary
Mildred L. Doleysh

Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Mildred L. Doleysh, age 97, formerly of Mishicot, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Samaritan Health Center, West Bend.

Mildred was born August 31, 1921 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Otto and Caroline (Schramm) Kasten. On August 28, 1941 she was united in marriage to Wenzel "Jim" Doleysh in Dubuque, IA. He preceded her in death on March 2, 2007. In her early years Mildred enjoyed polka dancing, gardening, golfing and watching televised sporting events.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Robert & Nancy Doleysh, Jackson, WI; two grandchildren: Carol Doleysh, New Berlin; Cindy (Mark) Jung, Maui, HI; two sisters: Darlene Morrison, Oshkosh; Lenore Jerabek, Two Rivers; two sisters-in-law: Beverly Hlinak, Melnik; Eunice Doleysh, Manitowoc; as well as other relatives and friends. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Wenzel "Jim" Doleysh, one son Donald Doleysh, two brothers-in-law: Clarence "Chubby" Doleysh and Wilfred "Butch" Doleysh; and six sisters-in-law: Esther Wessley, Julia Johnson, Winifred "Patty" Schmeichel, Dorothy Nimmer, Helen Plansky and Leona Doerfler.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Kim Henning with burial to take place at Forestview Cemetery, Two Rivers at a later time.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staffs of Samaritan Health Center and The Fields, both of West Bend, for the care and compassion shown to Mildred and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 2, 2019
