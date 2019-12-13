Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church
Collins, WI
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church
Collins, WI
Mildred M. Matznick


1921 - 2019
Mildred M. Matznick Obituary
Mildred M. Matznick

Collins - Mildred M. Matznick, age 98, formerly of Collins, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Mildred was born on October 21, 1921, daughter of the late Otto and Bertha (Mathiebe) Schaefer. She married Harvey Matznick in Brillion on October 24, 1943. He preceded her in death on May 4, 1960. Mildred and Harvey owned and operated their dairy farm together, and Mildred continued to work the farm after Harvey died. Mildred enjoyed polkas, watching cooking shows, and especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law: Billy of Collins and Jim and Judy of Reedsville; two daughters and two sons-in-law: Judy and Joe Hoyer of Reedsville and Deb and Gary Bernhardt of Whitelaw; six grandchildren: Kristina (Chris), John (Lori), Eric, Nicole, Michael (Amy), and Melissa (Casey); 8 great-grandchildren: Brock and Morgan, Javen and Kaden, Haley and Austin, and Jackson and Jameson; two great-great-grandchildren: Harper and Adler; her cat, Middy; other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harvey; one brother and sister-in-law: Lester and Rufena Schaefer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gerhardt (Mildred) Dreger and Frank (Norma) Boucher; one nephew: Gordon Dreger, and one niece: Gloria Dreger.

Funeral Service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Collins. Officiating will be the Rev. Robert Weiss with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Sunday from 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
