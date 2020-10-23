1/1
Milton E. Kitzerow
Milton E. Kitzerow

Manitowoc - Milton E. Kitzerow, age 85, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Monday evening, October 19, 2020 at Scandinavian Assisted Living in Denmark, WI.

Milton was born on August 17, 1935 in Chippewa Falls, son of the late Benjamin and Marie (Pontzlaff) Kitzerow. He was a graduate of Reedsville High School with the class of 1954. Milton served with the United States Marines during the Korean War. On May 7, 1966 he married the former Diane Nitka at St. Mary Catholic Church. Milton was employed with Mirro Aluminum Company for 37 years as a supervisor until his retirement in 2000. He enjoyed gardening with his wife and was a master at growing roses and orchids. Milton also enjoyed hunting, but his grandchildren were his true pride and joy.

Survivors include his wife: Diane Kitzerow; one daughter: Susan (Dan) Siebert, Maribel; one son: David (Fang) Kitzerow, Chicago; three grandchildren: Morgan and Alex Siebert, Andrew Kitzerow; and one brother: Robert (Julie) Stedl. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Emily and John Nitka; one brother: William Stedl; and one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Dorothy and Francis Hein.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held at a later date. Entombment of Milton's cremated remains will be at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Scandinavian Assisted Living and Southern Care Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Milton and his family.








Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
