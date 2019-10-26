|
Minna Grace Gay
Brillion,WI - Minna Grace Gay, the sweet infant daughter of Atley and Kayla (Kasper) Gay, earned her angel wings and entered eternal life after seven short days here on earth. Minna's prenatal diagnosis of Trisomy 18, and three congenital heart defects predicted her life on earth to be very limited, but her Mommy and Daddy chose for her life to be celebrated each and every day she was given. Minna, a German name, meaning love, and Grace, the love and mercy given to us by God, is a perfectly given name for her. This was definitely Minna's purpose here on earth; to love, to be loved, to spread love, and embrace God's grace in situations which are out of human control.
Minna Grace was born and welcomed into the arms of her Mommy and Daddy on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 5:08am, weighing 5lb. 8oz. She was created and surrounded with love; it was all Minna ever knew and experienced. She was a true gift from God to not only her family, but to all the people who were a part of her seven short days here on earth. She had a very special purpose in this world, and her legacy of love lives on. Minna's favorites included an abundance of hugs and kisses from Mommy and Daddy, early morning snuggle sessions and late night art projects, visits from her family and friends, dramatic eye rolls, and holding tightly to the hands of the ones she loved most. Although her family doesn't want to say goodbye, they entrust her to the loving and open arms of God.
Minna is survived by her parents, Atley and Kayla. She is also survived by her grandparents: Ken and Linda Kasper, Brian and Julie Gay, and Leah Gay; great-grandparents, Mel and Janice Kasper; aunts and uncles: Brett Kasper (godfather), Angela Gay, Austin and Connie Gay, Adrian and Amanda Gay; and her special cousins: Natalie, Walter, JJ, Etta, and Joey Gay. She is also survived by her godmother, Moriah Mitchell.
Kayla and Atley extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff, doctors, and nurses of Women's Care of Wisconsin - Appleton and Neenah, Children's Hospital Cardiology of Neenah, Froedtert Hospital Birth Center, and Children's Hospital of Wisconsin - NICU, for their exceptional and genuine care for Minna, Kayla, and Atley. They would also like to thank clergy, Father Daniel Schuster and Father Bill Evans for their spiritual support and guidance.
The Gay Family had the honor and true blessing of meeting another family, Rachel and Mat Langer, who walked a similar path just over one year ago, with their sweet baby Job. Rachel and Mat were a perfect resource for Kayla and Atley, providing guidance and support throughout the end of their pregnancy. They connected them with Catholic non-profit organizations, Be Not Afraid (perinatal hospice organization), and Prenatal Partners for Life who provided support to the Gay family who chose to carry full-term after an adverse prenatal diagnosis. Be Not Afraid provided support with Minna's birth plan and everything in between. Kayla and Atley would like to thank these organizations, the Langer family, the many friends, and even complete strangers for their unending love, support, and prayers throughout the last nine months. It has truly been a bittersweet and life changing journey!
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. in Two Rivers. A Christian Mass of Holy Angels will follow at 7:00 pm, led by Father Daniel Schuster. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be directed to the following organizations that helped the Gay family throughout their pregnancy and Minna's short life: Be Not Afraid, Prenatal Partners for Life, Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep Photography, and the Ronald McDonald House.
