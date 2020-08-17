Sister Miriam Dosch
Manitowoc - Sister Miriam Dosch, age 84, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died on Monday morning, August 17, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Miriam Rita Dosch was born on March 5, 1936 in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Francis J. and Hilaria (Mehling) Dosch. She entered the convent in 1954 and professed her vows as Sister Hilaire in 1956. Sister Miriam earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Silver Lake College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin and a Master of Arts degree from Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio.
Sister Miriam ministered as a teacher or principal for many years. She served as a teacher at St. Joseph and Corpus Christi, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin; St. Mary, Delaware and St. Nicholas, Zanesville, both in Ohio. Sister Miriam served as teacher and principal at St. Peter, Middleton, Wisconsin and principal at St. Mary, Waukesha, Wisconsin; St. Agnes, Mingo Junction; St. Sylvester, Woodsfield; and St. Benedict, Cambridge, all in Ohio. She was secretary while in Elmhurst, Illinois and was a Pastoral Minister at St. Benedict, Cambridge, Ohio. She was a caregiver for her parents in Zanesville, Ohio and later was a Sponsor Presence Representative at Holy Family Memorial Network, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She provided service to the Sisters in St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc. Since March 2015 Sister Miriam had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity and three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Howard (Patricia) Dosch, George (Linda) Dosch, and Mark Dosch; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Martha Carpenter and Monica (Joseph) Tumeo; two sisters-in-law: Bernadine Dosch, Mary Lou Dosch; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Francis and Hilaria (Mehling) Dosch; four brothers and one sister-in-law: Paul Dosch, Harry (Virginia) Dosch, Ralph Dosch, and John Dosch; and one brother-in-law: Paul Carpenter.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in
care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220
The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Miriam will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.
Expressions of sympathy may be send to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.