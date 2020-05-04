Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Sister Monica Mary DeQuardo


1940 - 2020
Sister Monica Mary DeQuardo Obituary
Sister Monica Mary DeQuardo

Manitowoc - Sister Monica Mary DeQuardo, age 79, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Saturday, March 2, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.

The former Kathleen Margaret DeQuardo was born on August 14, 1940 in Waukesha, Wisconsin, daughter of the late John and Elsie (Ossman) DeQuardo. She entered the convent in 1964 and professed her vows in 1966. Sister Monica Mary earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Mount Mary College, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a Master of Arts Degree from Seton Hall University, South Orange, New Jersey. Sister Monica Mary ministered as a teacher at Rosecrans, Zanesville, Ohio; Central Catholic, West Point, Nebraska and St. Charles Lwanga, Chicago, Illinois. As a Regional Coordinator for the Community she resided in Milwaukee and New Berlin, Wisconsin. While living at Holy Family Convent, Sister Monica Mary was Director of Education for the Community, served as a member of the General Council for six years and later ministered as Vocation Directress. She performed various tasks at San Damiano, Slinger, Wisconsin. Sister Monica Mary was homemaker at St. Philip Convent, Green Bay, Wisconsin and International House of Studies, Rome, Italy where she later was the Coordinator of the House of Studies. She served at Holy Family College, Manitowoc, as Director of Mission and Campus Ministry; as Assistant Director of Religious Education St. Elizabeth, Plattsmouth, Nebraska; Executive Director at St. Gabriel Mercy Center, Mound Bayou, Mississippi; ministered to the people while at St. Clare of Assisi, Imperial, Nebraska and then to St. Francis Convent, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Survivors include the Franciscan Sister of Christian Charity, one sister-in-law: Karen DeQuardo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Elsie (Ossman) DeQuardo; and two brothers: John and Donald DeQuardo.

Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220.

The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Monica Mary will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 4, 2020
