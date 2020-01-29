Resources
Born 4/17/1961 Died 1/14/2020. Morgan, you're still in my heart and mind, still making me laugh because your stories live on. The tears I have cried for you could flood the earth and I know you have wiped each one away. I promise you I will be missing you every day until the end of time. It's sad that you left without saying goodbye. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one the chain will link again. It comforts me to know that one day we'll meet again. Forever your Sister, Cynthia Marie. Morgan you will be greatly missed by your Wisconsin Family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
