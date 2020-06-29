Muriel D. Miller
Manitowoc - Muriel Dorothy Miller, age 97, of Manitowoc, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.
Muriel was born on August 28, 1922, in Manitowoc, daughter of the late William D. and Emma (Swoboda) Klein. On January 26, 1944, she was married to Anthony "Tony" H. Miller at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on September 4, 2006. Muriel was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Muriel enjoyed chocolates, fishing, cross stitching and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her two sons and daughters-in-law: Michael A. (Joan) Miller, Kimberly, special son: Thomas M. (Dorothy) Klein, Manitowoc; three special grandchildren: Cheryl (Dan) Reinke, Manitowoc, Todd Klein, Two Rivers, Tonee (Paul) Hacker, Manitowoc; four special great-grandchildren: Jacob Reinke, Alissa Reinke, Bryanna Pisciotto and Heather Klein; five special great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law: Marcella Schumacher, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Tony; one daughter: Cindy A. Miller; two sisters: Antoinette Belonge and Arlene Olson; one brother and sister-in-law: Bill (Beatrice) Klein; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Bill (Carol) Loos.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 818 State Street, Manitowoc. The Deacon Alan Boeldt will officiate with entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank Dr. Herring, the nurses and staff of Shady Lane Nursing Care Center of Manitowoc for all their loving care and compassion shown to Muriel and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.