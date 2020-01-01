|
Myrtis A. McCubbin
Manitowoc - Myrtis A. McCubbin, age 91, a Manitowoc resident, passed away early Friday morning, December 27, 2019 at Azura Memory Care, Manitowoc.
Myrtis was born May 17, 1928 in Sisseton, SD, daughter of the late Edwin and Malinda (Siewert) Strube. Growing up she lived on her grandparent's farm and was a graduate of Delano High School. In 1966 she married Walter L. McCubbin. While in high school Myrtis worked in the War Assets Administration issuing government checks. She also later worked in the Aero-products division of General Motors, for Kimberly-Clark, the Jim Beam Distillery and eventually as a part time assistant for her husband in his hotel business. Myrtis enjoyed volunteering for her daughter's school activities whether it be in the class room or as a driver/chaperone on her daughter's class trips. She volunteered and donated to The Lutheran Hour Ministries and Paralyzed Veterans. Myrtis always wanted to be a fashion designer and she designed her own suits and had them tailor made. She was a good seamstress, even making her own dresses in 7th grade with her best friend to wear to school. Myrtis loved puzzles, especially crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She also loved musicals, plays and symphonies. She loved cats, bird watching and a good strong cup of coffee (especially her Starbucks Cappuccino's). Myrtis liked to watch the news and keep up with the politics of the day. She always said her prayers and read her devotions every night. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law: Cindee and Troy Carlson, Two Rivers. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two brothers and sisters-in-law: Lyle (Pat) Strube and Wayne (Darlene) Strube.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. William Kilps. Burial will take place at Montecito Memorial Park & Mortuary in Colton, CA.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020