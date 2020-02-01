Services
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Frerichs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy A. Frerichs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy A. Frerichs Obituary
Nancy A. Frerichs

Two Rivers - Nancy A. Frerichs, age 85, longtime Town of Two Rivers resident, died Friday morning, January 31, 2020, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.

Nancy was born on April 5, 1934, in Manitowoc, a daughter of the late Sylvester and Kathleen (Schuler) Kowalski. She graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On April 16, 1955, she married Walter W. "Wally" Frerichs at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on July 27, 2017. Nancy was employed at Aitken Reed in Manitowoc for over 20 years, she enjoyed reading and walking her dog, Zowie.

Survivors include her son & daughter-in-law, Tim and Lori Frerichs of Fitchburg; three daughters & two sons-in-law, Tamra and Terry Hayes of Manitowoc, Kay Nickels of Two Rivers and Kim and Ken Cayemberg of Green Bay; three grandchildren: Nichole (Dennis) Merryfield, Amanda (Ross) Dietrich and Jordan Nickels; one great grandchild, Jax Dietrich; one sister, Catherine (John) Wagner of Manitowoc; one sister-in-law, Jean Bennett of St. Louis; and her dog, Zowie. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Billy Frerichs, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Melba Frerichs.

Private family funeral services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.

Memorials in Nancy's name may be made to the Lakeshore Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Frerichs family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -