Nancy A. Frerichs
Two Rivers - Nancy A. Frerichs, age 85, longtime Town of Two Rivers resident, died Friday morning, January 31, 2020, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Nancy was born on April 5, 1934, in Manitowoc, a daughter of the late Sylvester and Kathleen (Schuler) Kowalski. She graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On April 16, 1955, she married Walter W. "Wally" Frerichs at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on July 27, 2017. Nancy was employed at Aitken Reed in Manitowoc for over 20 years, she enjoyed reading and walking her dog, Zowie.
Survivors include her son & daughter-in-law, Tim and Lori Frerichs of Fitchburg; three daughters & two sons-in-law, Tamra and Terry Hayes of Manitowoc, Kay Nickels of Two Rivers and Kim and Ken Cayemberg of Green Bay; three grandchildren: Nichole (Dennis) Merryfield, Amanda (Ross) Dietrich and Jordan Nickels; one great grandchild, Jax Dietrich; one sister, Catherine (John) Wagner of Manitowoc; one sister-in-law, Jean Bennett of St. Louis; and her dog, Zowie. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Billy Frerichs, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Melba Frerichs.
Private family funeral services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
Memorials in Nancy's name may be made to the Lakeshore Humane Society.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Frerichs family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020