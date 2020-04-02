|
|
Nancy (Gilbertson) Braun
Manitowoc - Nancy (Gilbertson) Braun, Manitowoc, passed away peacefully on March 30. She was born June 27, 1953. She was the daughter of the late Orin and Sylvia (Olson) Gilbertson. She worked for Aluminum Specialty Company and later ShopKo. Her passion was jigsaw puzzles. She loved to work the intricacies of adult coloring books. She wrote prose and poetry and had an inside perspective we don't always see in ourselves or others.
She is survived by her brothers: Wayne, Brillion, Donald (Linda), Collins, Alan, Hilbert, John (Cindy), Appleton, and Paul and his special friend Laurie Olm, Chilton; her sisters: Germaine Link, Fall River, Kathy (Gary) Grassell, Reedsville, and Deanna (Paul) Farley, Silver Cliff; and sisters-in-law: Deborah Schleis, Chilton and Rachel Gilbertson, Reedsville. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Gerald and Carl, two sisters: Rita and Mary, and brothers-in-law: Lloyd Link, Henry Vander Zanden.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Valders. Nancy will be laid to rest at Valders West Cemetery and a memorial service will be held in mid-summer.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020