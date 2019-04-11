Services
Wieting Funeral Home - Reedsville
15 North 7th Street
Reedsville, WI 54230
(920) 756-2102
Nancy Behnke
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:45 PM
at the church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Peters Lutheran Church
Collins, WI
Reedsville - Nancy Eleanor Behnke, age 78 of Reedsville, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Nancy was born on May 4, 1940, daughter of the late John, Sr. and Ida (Valleskey) Mattes. She was a graduate of Valders High School, class of 1958. She married Eugene Behnke on May 21, 1960, at St. Peters Lutheran Church, Collins. She enjoyed reading, baking, playing cards, listening to country music, and sharing her homemade jam. She had a knack for remembering people on their birthdays and anniversaries, and made it a priority to have the family gather on holidays throughout the year.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene; her five children: Julie (Michael) Webster, Brenda (Kelly) Ott, Bruce (Jenene) Behnke, all of Reedsville; Dean Behnke of Manitowoc, and Scott Behnke (Special friend Marguerite Weeden) of New Holstein; her seven grandchildren: Gerald, Kelli, Brenton, and Josette Ott; Hunter and Casey Behnke; and Conor Behnke; her brother and sister-in-law: John Jr. "Jack"(Judy) Mattes her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Marlene Cardinahl, of New Holstein, Dennis (Joyce) Behnke of Chilton, and Beverly (Howard) Riemer of New Holstein; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother- and father-in-law: Henry and Myrtle (Wegner) Behnke, as well as a brother-in-law: Rodney Behnke, a sister-in-law: Mary Ann Behnke-Runice, and other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12th at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Collins. The Rev. Robert Weiss will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peters Lutheran cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church on Friday from 2:00 to 4:45 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Nancy's name.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 11, 2019
