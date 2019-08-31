Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center
620 North Water Street,
Manitowoc, WI
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center
620 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI
Nancy E. "Hodge" Hogue


1954 - 2019
Nancy E. "Hodge" Hogue Obituary
Nancy E. "Hodge" Hogue

Manitowoc - Nancy E. "Hodge" Hogue, age 64, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her residence.

Nancy was born on December 30, 1954 in Oshkosh. She was the daughter of the late Sidney and Geraldine Spanbauer Hogue. Nancy attended Lourdes High School in Oshkosh and Oshkosh West High School from where she graduated in 1973. She continued her education at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton where she obtained her certification as a Respiratory Therapist Technician and then furthered her education to become a Licensed Respiratory Therapist and Licensed Polysomnographic Technician. Nancy was employed with Holy Family Memorial Medical Center from 1976 until she retired in 2015. She was an avid Norte Dame fan and Green Bay Packer fan. Nancy also enjoyed making jewelry art and was a lover of animals.

She is survived by one brother: David (Debbie) Hogue, Oshkosh; two nephews: Phillip Hogue, Oshkosh; Patrick (Crystal) Hogue, Oshkosh; two great nephews and one great niece: Nic, Emilee, and Kekoh; devoted friend: Jean Naidl, Manitowoc; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Geraldine Hogue.

A Life Celebration Social will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. At 6 p.m. there will be a prayer service led by Mr. Sheldon Niquette followed by shared memories with family and friends. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the doctors and caregivers of Nancy through the years. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
