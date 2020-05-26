|
Nancy K. Downing
Manitowoc - Nancy K. Downing, age 70, a resident in the town of Newton, entered eternal life peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.
Nancy was born on July 19, 1949 in Stanley, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Claude and Dorothy Sneen Tollefson. She attended Stanley Boyd High School. She was employed with Mirro Aluminum until it closed and then she became employed with Color Craft until she retired. On May 21, 1966 she married Edward H. Downing at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Nancy was a former member of the Newton Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, she loved gardening, doing diamond painting, feeding hummingbirds, and she was a collector of bears. Nancy dearly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ed; three children, Maria (Mark) Herman, Tina (William) Sabin, and Edward Downing Jr. all of Manitowoc; nine grandchildren, Tanya Herman, Terra (Adam) Behnke, Tiffany (Jacob) Holschbach, Mark (Heidi) Herman, Nicole (Darion) Smaxwell, Christopher Sabin, Elizabeth (Ben) Gunzel, Cassandra (Chris) Woodruff, and Edward Downing III; 14 great grandchildren, two sisters and three brothers, Julie (Mic) Erickson, Birchwood, Ted (Kathy) Tollefson, Stanley, Cindy (Al) Symbol, Stanley, Billy (Ann) Tollefson, Thorpe, and Donny (Michelle) Tollefson, Stanley; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends and her special furry friend, her pet dog Buddy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Dorothy Tollefson, two brothers, Tom and Danny Tollefson and three sisters, Becky Neiberg, Joan Kroeplin and Claudette Reynolds, and her special furry friends Bobby and Baby.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Cremation will follow at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 26 to May 28, 2020