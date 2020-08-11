Nancy L. Buth
Two Rivers - Nancy L. Buth, age 90, formerly of Two Rivers and a resident of The Bay at North Ridge, Manitowoc, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at The Bay at North Ridge.
The former Nancy Clemons was born on January 18, 1930 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Elbert and Charlotte (Updike) Clemons. She was a 1947 graduate of Green Bay West High School. On April 19, 1952 Nancy married Gerald B. Buth at the Church of the Annunciation, Green Bay. The couple moved to Two Rivers in 1956 and remained residents.
Nancy was the former parish secretary at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Two Rivers, from 1968 until 1993. Nancy was currently a member of St. Peterman the Fisherman Parish, Two Rivers, charter member of Holy Redeemer Parish, and was a past member of the Ladies of Holy Redeemer and the home school organization at Holy Redeemer. Nancy was also active in the past with Meals on Wheels and working the voting polls in Two Rivers until 2008.
Survivors include: her husband Gerald B. Buth, Two Rivers; her three children and their spouses: Susan (Craig) Thomaschefsky, Marietta, GA; Donald (Amy) Buth, Two Rivers; Laura McCormick, Stoughton; six grandchildren: Emily (Brian) Hahn, Max Thomaschefsky, Jake (Theresa) McCormick, Molly McCormick and her fiancé Isaac Olstad, Sam Buth, Hannah Buth; four great grandchildren: Piper and Delaney Hahn, Lydia McCormick, Zoey Olstad; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Robert (Marie) Buth, Green Bay. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by: her parents, one son-in-law: Michael McCormick; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Bette (Bill) Lahaye, Catherine (Keith) Parkinson, Gloria (Don) Dessart; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: John and Florence Buth.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday August 14, 2020, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish, 3201 Mishicot Road, Two Rivers. The Rev. David Pleier will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with entombment to follow in the Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the church at the time of the mass. A memorial fund has been established in Nancy's name for the Alzheimer's Association
, Heartland Hospice, or The Bay at North Ridge. Due to the current health precautions, social distancing and face coverings are required.
The family would like to thank Katie, Lacey, Susie, and the rest of the staff of The Bay at North Ridge for their loving, compassionate care shown to Nancy during her illness.