|
|
Nancy L. LaChappelle-Marcelle
Manitowoc - Nancy Louise (Meyer) LaChappelle-Marcelle, age 78, a resident of the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center, entered eternal life on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Nancy was born in Manitowoc on February 8, 1941, a daughter of Sherb & Martha Louise (Zabler) Meyer. She attended Lincoln High School, class of '59. In addition to being full-time mother of her children, Nancy worked for Manitowoc Engineering Company. She enjoyed baking for her family (especially cinnamon rolls); she also enjoyed swimming laps at the YMCA, hiking the trails at Point Beach, and always enjoyed tossing back a few "cold ones".
She is survived by six children: Brian LaChappelle (special friend, Lisa), Bennett (Ann) LaChappelle, Brett (Sherrie) LaChappelle, Paul (Darcie) LaChappelle, Jr., LuAnn LaChappelle, and Linda Pannone; eight grandchildren: Jake LaChappelle (special friend, Megan), Dan Pannone, Caroline Pannone, William (Andrea) Pannone, Amber LaChappelle, Brandon LaChappelle, Ryan LaChappelle, and Nick LaChappelle; and siblings: Louise (Al) Koch, Cynthia Granger, Susie (Ken) Birkholtz; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherb and Martha Louise Meyer; an infant daughter, Lynnette; one son, Bradley; one brother, Sherb Meyer, Jr.; the father of her children, Paul LaChappelle, Sr.; and former husband, Ken Marcelle.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. A memorial service will conclude the evening at 6:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Nancy's children would like to thank everyone involved with her care, especially the staff at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center and the caregivers of Compassus Hospice. Nancy also had two very special friends, Bette Vogel, and Pattie that also showed tremendous love and support. We'll miss you Mom!
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 14, 2019